Photo is Ty’easha Hooper is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are looking for Ty’easha Hooper.

Photo of Ty’easha Hooper is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.

Hooper is 5-foot-4, and weighs about 220 pounds.

Have any information regarding Ty’easha’s whereabouts? Call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.