LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help locating a missing woman.

Ashley Nicole Miller was last seen in Okemos, MI, driving a brown Buick Encore (HL36U).

Miller was wearing a pink North Face jacket and blue jeans.

The woman is 32-years-old, standing at 5 foot 5 inches, and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ashley Miller, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.