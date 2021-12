LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help in identifying a retail fraud suspect.

The man is the suspect in several Retail frauds in the Lansing area.

If you can assist, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Stephanie Kennedy at 517-483-4620.

You can also direct message the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page.