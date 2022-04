LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police announced on Twitter Friday they made a major drug bust recently.

Police say they recovered over 100 grams of crack cocaine, a handgun, and $100,000 in cash during the bust.

They also found a magazine titled “Cocaine Handbook.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The bust was part of an LPD Special Operations Section investigation.