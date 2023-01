LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver.

A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession.

An officer with the Lansing Police Department holds a gun taken off of a drunk driver in Lansing on Jan. 1, 2023. (Courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.)

The driver was arrested and is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.