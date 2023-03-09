LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have surrounded a home on Malcolm X Street and are investigating a person of interest from the shooting on Maplewood Avenue earlier Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed Thursday morning a man was taken to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on Maplewood Avenue.

The man is in stable condition, police say.

Now, Lansing Police have surrounded a home on Malcolm X Street near Riverview Avenue. There are between 5-10 LPD cars outside the home.

Lansing Police are asking people to avoid the area because it is an open investigation and Malcolm X Street is closed.