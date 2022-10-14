LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.

The video will be released at 3 p.m. Friday, 10 days after the shooting happened.

Police say Terrence Robinson, 31, was shot and killed after firing several rounds at police in the 2000 block of Malcolm X St.

Lansing police were originally called to the area for a shots fired call and when they arrived they found several stolen vehicles.

While trying to serve the warrant, police said they were threatened with a gun and retreated to the street.

Several shots were fired from inside the house and then Robinson came out and continued firing at the officers, police said.

At that point, officers returned fire and hit the suspect, police said.

The officers said they recovered a gun and gave medical aid. Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

You can watch the entire video when it’s released right on this page.