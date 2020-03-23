Lansing Police will enforce Governor Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Lansing Police Department will enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmers “Stay home, stay safe” order.
Police Cheif Daryl Green says they will not be “heavy-handed”, but Officers will make sure non-essential businesses are closed.
Green says his departments’ first course of action will be to “educate” people, but they will step up consequences for repeat offenders.
“We do have some tools and steps that were put in place by the attorney generals office of which we can legally criminally hold people accountable for and if need be, we will push those and implement some of those steps.”
Cheif Green did not give specifics on what the penalties will be.