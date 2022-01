LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Lansing Public Schools will be going virtual for this upcoming week.

A statement from the school district says that virtual education will begin January 3 through January 7, out of an “abundance of caution.”

Each school in the district will be contacting families with details about technology distribution and login information.

Teachers and staff will report to their respective schools and buildings.