LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former radio DJ Stephanie McCoy has returned to the air.

Monday was McCoy’s first day back on the airwaves as the morning drive host on 94.1 Duke FM, which labels itself as the Legends of Country serving all of mid-Michigan.

6 News caught up with her about her new station and how her first day went.

“I think the show went great,” McCoy said. “With country music I have found through the years that not only are the artists super nice but so are the fans so through the years. I’ve been here since 1997 and I’ve seen families as little ones and now they’re big ones.”

“It’s been fun but its been like a family reunion I know that sounds cheesy but it really is a family reunion.”

McCoy has held several positions in radio and communications in mid-Michigan.