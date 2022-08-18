LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, that’s $15 more than last year.

The Power 96.5 backpack giveaway is one of a few local efforts working to help families by giving the supplies needed away for free.

“This is our annual backpack giveaway where we give away 1,000 plus backpacks filled with supplies,” Power 96.5 on-air personality K.C. Mcintosh said.

Dataweave tracks consumer pricing and new reports show that the prices for notebooks and folders are up the most at nearly 32% over last year and the price of backpacks has increased almost 12% to an average of roughly $70 dollars.

For moms like Monique Maiden, this giveaway is a big help.

‘I’m so grateful we were able to come out and get a lot more stuff than I could afford if I went to the store,” Maiden said.

For more than a decade, Power 96.5 along with Communities In Schools has given backpacks to kids throughout Lansing and the Lansing Police Department chipped in as well.

“Community service and community policing is great here in Lansing and we love doing it, so we partnered up with them and we provided backpacks for the students of Lansing school district,” Community Service Officer Anthony VandeVoorde said.

And for those to get their hands on these supplies, they say they’re grateful.