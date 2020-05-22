Lansing receives $210k to replace fire department equipment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Lansing was one of 14 municipalities to be awarded a grant from the state.
The Michigan State Treasurer announced the awards through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.
The grants include infrastructure and public safety enhancements that help a city.
“These dollars will enhance those critical services that residents depend on every day, and even more so during times of crisis like these,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks in a written statement.
Lansing received $210,000 for public safety enhancements through the replacement of fire department equipment.
