Lansing region receives $600,000 grant

An Environmental Protection Agency grant will be used to assess contaminated properties across the region and prepare them for development.

The $600,000 grant will be used in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties.

“This grant announcement is an incredible opportunity for our region,” said Bob Trezise, President and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership. “These funds jump-start projects on otherwise forgotten and contaminated properties that are quite unlikely to be cleaned up and placed back on the tax rolls, unless we intervene with our economic development programs.”

The 2019 award follows a successful 2015 EPA Brownfield Grant, which resulted in the environmental assessment of 42 properties and spurred projects across the region.