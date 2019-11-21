Lansing rental fraud and official tips to avoid being a scam victim

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County officers received a tip in late October about a subject who had been renting out vacant houses that did not belong to him to multiple people.



This is just another example that happened in our local area of scammers who know how hard it is to find the perfect place to rent and how hard it is to pass up on a “good deal.”



Hijacked ads and phantom rentals are two ways scammers can trick people into sending money, according to the Federal Trade Commission.



Scammers take a real rental or real estate listing then change the contact information and place it on another site. These hijacked ads may even use the name of the person who posted the original ad to seem more reputable.



Other scammers make up listings for places that are not for rent or do not exist. Phantom rentals may try to lure you in with the promise of low rent or great amenities, but the goal is to get your money before you find out it is not real.



A couple signs of a scam to keep in mind are wiring money or if they say they are out of the country.



Never wire money to pay a security deposit, application fee, or first month’s rent. That’s true even if they send you a contract first. Wiring money is the same as sending cash, once you send it, you have no way to get it back.



Another variation on wiring money is if they want a security deposit or first month’s rent before you’ve met or signed a lease. It’s never a good idea to send money to someone you’ve never met in person for an apartment you haven’t seen. If you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it’s for rent, and that it is what was advertised. In addition to setting up a meeting, do a search on the owner and listing. If you find the same ad listed under a different name, that’s a clue it may be a scam.



They say they’re out of the country, but they have a plan to get the keys into your hands. Some scammers even create fake keys, but don’t send money overseas. If you can’t meet in person, see the apartment, or sign a lease before you pay, keep looking. If the rental itself is overseas, paying with a credit card is your safest bet.



If you are the target of a rental scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the FTC.