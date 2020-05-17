TODAY ONLY: Lansing residents can get a free tree seedling at Woldumar Nature Center

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents can receive a free tree seedling at Woldumar Nature Center from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17th, according to the Michigan Arbor Day Alliance website.
Some of the seedlings available will be Black Gum, Dolgo Crabapples, Hazelnut, Red Maple, White Pine, and White Spruce.
Woldumar staff will have a white canopy tent set up and will be giving away a seedling to each vehicle until they run out. The drive-thru set-up is to help the staff follow all safety procedures outlined by health officials.
The Woldumar Nature Center is located at 5739 Old Lansing Rd.
Trees act as natural pollution filters and a single front-yard tree can intercept 760 gallons of rainwater in its crown, reducing runoff and flooding on your property.
Urban trees in the lower 48 states store 770 million tons of carbon, valued at $14.3 billion, and remove approximately 784,000 tons of air pollution annually, with a value of $3.8 billion, according to the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
