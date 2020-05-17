TODAY ONLY: Lansing residents can get a free tree seedling at Woldumar Nature Center

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Sheriff's Deputies confirm a man was found dead in a field in Greenbush Township on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office posted information on the death investigation on Facebook shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday following "rumors and misinformation on social media posts".

The man was found in a field northwest of the intersection of North Chandler Road and East Hyde Road.

The body was transported to the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was completed.

Police did not give details on the identity or age of the man but wrote that no foul play is suspected, and there is no danger to the community. The death has been ruled a suicide, according to authorities.

"The incident is being investigated and all leads are being followed up on," according to the Facebook post.

If anyone has any information please contact the Clinton County Detective Bureau at (989) 224 - 5220.

For support in times of distress, depression, or if you or anyone you know has suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.