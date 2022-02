LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing is asking residents to clear their sidewalks by midnight tonight.

According to the Snow Ordinance 1020.06, the city residents have 24 hours after the end of a snowfall event to clean off their sidewalks.

If sidewalks aren’t cleared, the Public Service Department will be taking complaints for uncleared sidewalks on Friday, February 4.

Need help clearing your sidewalk? Contact the Snow Sergeants or call them at 517-999-2769.