Lansing residents receive letters about upcoming street repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan residents can be a Democracy MVP during the August 4th primary and November election.

The state is looking to recruit more elections workers than ever before during the August and November elections because of an expected increase in absentee ballots as well as social distancing during Election Day.

“Election workers are the most valuable players in our democracy, and we can’t have successful elections without them,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

So far nearly 2,100 workers from 75 of Michigan's 83 counties have signed up, but more volunteers are needed. Any registered voter is eligible to serve, gets training, and will be paid for their time.