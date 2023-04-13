LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A person broke into Lansing restaurant Coach’s Pub and Grill on Thursday morning by smashing through the glass panes on multiple doors, according to a social media post by the restaurant.

The incident was captured on video by security cameras inside of Coach’s. Despite the break-in during the early morning hours, the restaurant was still able to open on Thursday afternoon per usual.

“Early this morning an individual smashed multiple doors and broke into the restaurant. Luckily no one was in the building at the time,” the social media post by Coach’s read. “If you recognize this individual please let us know. We have been working hard since very early getting everything cleaned up and secure. Because of our amazing staff we will be open at 11am for lunch as usual.”

The break-in comes one day after another Lansing restaurant, Slice, located on South Pennsylvania Avenue, had its cash register stolen by a person who broke in by smashing the restaurant’s front glass door with a rock.