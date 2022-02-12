LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Local pizza restaurants are gearing up for Sunday’s Super Bowl match up between Cincinnati and Los Angeles by spending Saturday preparing ingredients. Staff said they are ready for all the big orders for this big game.

“COVID really messed up things a lot, you know, because people were not able to go to the game or the bars,” said Honey Anderson, one of the managers at Toarmina’s Pizza. “This year, we are definitely looking forward to a good year,” she said.

Anderson said calls have been pouring in for Sunday’s Super Bowl game with orders being placed since last week. Several of those orders have been for one of their most famous items, a 24 inch pizza.

“I would say 15 to 20 already, that’s bare minimum. But we have our big massive pizzas so it’s feeding party-sized people,” she said.

Anderson said another hot item on the menu are chicken wings.

“That’s a big thing that sells on game days. So you know, you should try to stock up in advance because everyone knows the Super Bowl is busy and everyone has their top sellers,” she said.

Vackais Nicolaou, co-owner at Georgio’s Pizza in East Lansing said the price of making a pizza is increasing across the board, with a huge jump in the cost of meat toppings.

“We’ve noticed 15, 20 percent increase on flour, cheese, bacon. Especially bacon, 30 percent increase on bacon,” he said.

Despite the rising production costs, Nicolaou expects that costumers should not see a rise in pizza prices. He said his staff is looking ahead to what he said is the busiest business day of the year, with using more supplies than any other Sunday.

“Usually two hundred pounds of cheese, one hundred pounds of mozzarella cheese, two hundred pounds of flour. But tomorrow is near 500 pounds of cheese, 500 pounds of flour,” Nicolaou said.

