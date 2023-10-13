LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday starts the 10th Annual Mitten Kitten Mash-up Tournament, which includes 16 Michigan roller derby teams fighting for the championships.

Constance Snelling, aka Mz Hyde, said today the energy will be high with women from all over the state of Michigan ready to win the trophy, and what she calls bragging rights. “They’re here to win the tournament; that’s the goal is to compete for the highest place they can get,” Snelling said.

Snelling said there is a lot of great roller derby to see, especially with the division one teams in Michigan as well as the state teams.”

Lansing’s team will be competing as well, which has been a staple in the roller derby community since 2010. “Being part of the committee is amazing it’s a family you never knew you needed or wanted but you have, and we’re supportive and we also enjoy hitting each other, so that’s always fun,” Snelling said.

The event runs from Friday until Sunday. Friday’s event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The roller derby competition is being held at the Lansing Center. Ticket prices range from $18 to $40, and can be purchased online or at the door.

Snelling said for anyone who doubts the power of a derby player – to think again. “Do as others have done that had those feelings go ahead and put on some skates and join us; we’ll welcome you,” Snelling said.