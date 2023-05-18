LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ten schools in Lansing are getting upgrades to their libraries, thanks to grants from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
The Lansing School District was awarded $50,000, which will be given as $5,000 grants to 10 schools in the district.
Schools receiving grants include:
- Everett High School
- Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School
- Gardner International Magnet School
- Dwight Rich School of the Arts
- North School
- Attwood New Tech Magnet School
- Wexford Montessori Academy
- Gier Park School
- Cumberland Elementary
- Forest View Elementary
School libraries will use the money to update collections as well as adding to their shelves.
Lori Lillmars, the Media Coordinator for K-8 Lansing School District Libraries, said the grants are exciting news for the district.
“This money is a great investment in our Lansing schools and the collection of learning resources available to our students, and is greatly appreciated,” she said. “Special thanks go to Janis Solomon who wrote the Pattengill grant and Joy Currie for the Everett grant.”