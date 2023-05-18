The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ten schools in Lansing are getting upgrades to their libraries, thanks to grants from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

The Lansing School District was awarded $50,000, which will be given as $5,000 grants to 10 schools in the district.

Schools receiving grants include:

Everett High School

Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School

Gardner International Magnet School

Dwight Rich School of the Arts

North School

Attwood New Tech Magnet School

Wexford Montessori Academy

Gier Park School

Cumberland Elementary

Forest View Elementary

School libraries will use the money to update collections as well as adding to their shelves.

Lori Lillmars, the Media Coordinator for K-8 Lansing School District Libraries, said the grants are exciting news for the district.

“This money is a great investment in our Lansing schools and the collection of learning resources available to our students, and is greatly appreciated,” she said. “Special thanks go to Janis Solomon who wrote the Pattengill grant and Joy Currie for the Everett grant.”