Lansing School District cancels extra-curricular activities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District has canceled all extra-curricular events for Thursday as the snow cleanup process is still underway.

Lansing was hit with 13 inches of snow Wednesday, which set a record for most amount of snow in one calendar day.

LSD announced on Facebook all events are canceled, including all athletic practices and home and away games.

The Board of Education will still hold their meeting tonight in-person.

It will also be broadcast on the district’s Channel 21, and on the LSD YouTube channel.