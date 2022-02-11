LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail’s announcement that removed the county’s K-12 school mask requirements, the Lansing School District (LSD) is considering its own mandate.

“The Lansing School District is considering all options for the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will be discussing this at the next Board of Education meeting,” said President Gabrielle Lawrence.

The LSD Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The meeting will convene at the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building.

The Lansing School District is the largest school district in the mid-Michigan region. More information is available online at Lansingschools.net.

Other schools outside of LSD jurisdiction are not enforcing a mandate.

St. Thomas Aquinas school released the following statement regarding their masking policy:

“As families consider the choice of mask-wearing, we would encourage those wanting to better protect themselves to wear N95, KN95, KN94 or double surgical masks, as the most recent research suggests. Additionally, as a community, we will expect that all students and families respect the decisions of other students and families.”