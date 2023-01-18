LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have an interest in education and impacting the lives of greater-Lansing area students, the Lansing School District is holding a virtual career fair today, January 18th from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

According to a release from the school, they are looking to hire for instructional facing positions such as teachers and assistants.

According to Paden Stalter of the Lansing School District, they are looking for candidates that love students and who are willing to do what needs to be done in order to support every student being successful.

The Lansing School District is mid-Michigan’s largest school district and recently announced plans to merge four schools and begin construction of a new elementary school.

Amidst these changes, Stalter said there are a lot of opportunities for career growth within the district.

According to CBS, just last summer U.S schools were facing a shortage of more than 280,000 teachers. Reasons were cited such as low pay, burnout, and other factors.

Even with the past struggles, Stalter said they have a lot of interest, with over thirty potential teachers joining, and a team of administrators that are excited to individually talk and interview potential candidates.

“One special thing that Lansing has that maybe other districts don’t have is the opportunity to grow and gain a deeper understanding of your profession. We’re a large district and so there is a lot of opportunity to advance and grow in your career,” Stalter said.

Stalter said the district offers a lot of support to educators, and provides a network of coaching and mentorship.

Stalter said if someone is interested, they can absolutely still join the event and pick slots for interviews. To register, visit the link on the ‘Seen on 6” section of our website, or visit the link below.