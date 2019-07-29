Lansing School District superintendent to retire

After nearly eight years leading the Lansing School District, Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul is retiring.

Her contract was scheduled to run in June 2020 but Caamal Canul, 67, will retire in January 2020.

“Yvonne has been a great superintendent for nearly eight years with a total of 45 years in public education, and she retires at the peak of her career,” said Lansing School District Board of Education President Rachel Willis.

Before she retires she will oversee the opening of the new Eastern High School.

She is credited with leading the district through two successful elections that provided $200 million is school improvements.

Deputy superintendent Dr. Mark Coscarella will serve as acting superintendent. Dr. Coscarella has been Yvonne’s deputy for the past five years.