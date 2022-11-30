LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District is holding a press conference Wednesday after an annual report highlighted 13 schools that were reaching concerning state education standards.

Every year, the Michigan Department of Education looks at graduation rates and other academic benchmarks for schools around the state.

More than 400 schools are listed in three different groups of concern, with a total of 13 Lansing schools labeled in need of “comprehensive support and improvement.”

In a statement, LSD superintendent Ben Shuldiner said the district acknowledges the shortcomings. He said the school has improved hiring, enrollment and other student programs.

“Since I arrived in Lansing 16 months ago, I was struck by the great people working for the school district,” said Shuldiner. “All staff members I met wanted to do right by students. However, the Lansing School District had antiquated systems and structures, a lack of district-wide focus, and a history of low performance. Today, we acknowledge what the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has stated, that for far too long, the Lansing School District has underserved our children. We have already taken significant steps to ameliorating the areas of concern: we have hired more teachers, we have increased Pre-K enrollment, we have created an alternative education school, we have increased Career and Technical Education programs, we passed a bond to build new schools, we have created the Department of Instruction to focus on improving instruction in the classrooms to name just a handful of positive changes. But we must do more.”

Shuldiner opened the press conference by discussing some of the practices they are working on to improve the experience for students.

The superintendent mentioned specifics like adding air conditioning to buildings, and giving out CATA bus passes to students.

The press conference is set to start at 11 a.m. and you can watch it at the top of the page.