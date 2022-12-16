LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District has announced the closure of three elementary schools in the district, with students set to move to other buildings in the district.

The news came down Thursday evening in a release from LSD, with a formal announcement made at a press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m., which is streaming on this article.

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary will move to Attwood, Kendon students will transition to North Elementary, and students at Willow Elementary will move to Riddle Elementary.

Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner opened his press conference by discussing why the move was made. He said it’s important that students walk into a building where they feel like it’s the best place possible. That includes things like air conditioning, solid ceilings, and other safety matters.

Shuldiner also said that moving to a K-8 model will make things easier for parents so their kids can all be in one building, and also takes away a transition step for students.

When asked about concerns over kindergartners and other young students going to school with much older kids, Shuldiner said that’s something they monitor but added there are actually quite a few benefits of the students interacting, with older students sometimes even serving as mentors.

“As we continue to evaluate our district and place student achievement at the center of all our decisions, we know that effectively using space is of great importance,” said Shuldiner. “Having all schools in which our students attend be renovated or new, air-conditioned, safe, and secure is paramount. With these mergers, we will continue on that path. Additionally, by merging schools, we will be able to provide more services to each student. With larger student bodies, schools can get full-time, rather than itinerant, specials teachers, like art or physical education. Increased staff and support will also come through economies of scale. These mergers will truly move our district and our students toward success.”

LSD said Willow students are moving while plans and construction start for the new Willow school, which is being put into motion after Lansing voters passed the Bond for it in May of 2022,

“With this plan, we will be able to utilize our school buildings for various reasons. By partnering with Head Start and other community partners, Reo and Kendon will continue to be vibrant buildings in the community.,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence.

“We are proud of our continuous collaboration with the community, providing early childhood services that are designed to promote school readiness for our youngest learners,” said Associate Director-Director of Early Childhood Programs for Capital Area Community Services, Dr. Nolana Nobles. “We look forward to the opportunity to expand our partnership with the Lansing School District, as we share a vision for quality education for all children.”