LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A unanimous vote has decided that masks will continue to be required at schools in the Lansing School District.

6 News was present at the Board of Education’s meeting earlier this evening.

Last week, the Lansing School District (LSD) was considering its own mandate after Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail’s announcement that removed the county’s K-12 school mask requirements,

“The Lansing School District is considering all options for the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will be discussing this at the next Board of Education meeting,” said President Gabrielle Lawrence.

