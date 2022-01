LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District (LSD) wants to hear from you about your experience in the school district.

LSD is partnering with WestEd, an education research organization to facilitate the discussions.

If interested, use the link below to register for a date and time to attend a group discussion.

According to a Facebook post, conversations will be organized for families, teachers and school administrators.

All participation and responses will remain confidential.