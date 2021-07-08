Lansing School District welcomes superintendent and pronounces schools open

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Happening Thursday afternoon, the Lansing School District will hold a press conference to officially welcome the new superintendent Ben Shuldiner, and announce how schools will open up in the fall.

The press conference will be streamed later today in the video player above.

Officials say the district is planning to fully return to in-person instruction when the new school year begins.

It was announced in June that the Lansing School District would be offering the Capital Area K-12 Online learning program indefinitely, so that students could benefit from the flexibility that online learning offers.

Shuldiner’s approval for the role of superintendent came early this May, with his contract set to last for three years, but he does hope to renew it when the time comes.

In the most recent academic year, mid-Michigan’s largest school district opted to stay fully online until the on of the 2020-2021 school year.

Thursday’s announcements are scheduled to be made at 4:30 P.M. at the Shirley M. Rodgers administration building.