Lansing school has new rules for student safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly High School will no longer allow students to leave the building during lunch to ensure student safety.
Once the school day starts all doors will be locked and there will be limited accessibility. Visitors can still enter the school throughout the day, but surveillance video and a buzzer will be used to unlock the door. Visitors will also have to provide identification before entering the campus. The hope is this will keep students and faculty from being “vulnerable and exposed to threats from outside the building.”
Parents are still allowed to pick up and drop off their kids during the “closed campus” lunch periods, using the same check in and check out procedure they can use throughout the day.
A letter to parents asked that they discuss the changes with students as well as inform them to not prop doors, open doors to outsiders and report any suspicious activity.
Any student who violates the new rules can receive disciplinary consequences, although the letter did not elaborate what those consequences could be.
Principal Chris Huff added that the school will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
According to the school website, the new school year begins on Monday, August 26th.
