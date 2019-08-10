Lansing school has new rules for student safety

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - 10 pigs at the Jackson County Fair have tested positive for swine flu.

In a statement released by the Jackson County Health Department, both Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have identified the pigs through testing

Tomorrow is the last day of the fair which started earlier this month, the ill pigs were removed from the fairgrounds after testing and currently no human illnesses have been reported.

The Jackson County Health Department is working with multiple other groups to coordinate a further investigation. Meanwhile, they are urging health care providers in the area to watch for patients with respiratory problems who recently visited the fair.

Human symptoms of swine flu are similar to the seasonal flu and can include fever, cough, runny nose, stomach issues or body aches. Symptoms usually appear within 3-10 days after exposure. Sometimes swine flu causes severe disease even in healthy people, such as pneumonia, which may require hospitalization.

Individuals should inform healthcare providers of possible exposure if they experience these symptoms in that time frame.

Currently there is no vaccine for swine flu, and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against swine flu. Antiviral drugs are effective in treating swine flu infections and are only available through a prescription from your healthcare professional.

Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with high-risk conditions. Babies, young children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to the swine flu.

To protect yourself and prevent the spread of any illness wash your hands often with soap and water as well as cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.