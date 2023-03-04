LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The snow was falling hard from 4 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m., but things are looking light for the remainder of the overnight hours.

Jackson County got a whopping nine inches of snow, with Howell getting nine and half inches overall.

Lansing had around six and a half inches of snowfall come down.

According to 6 News Meteorologist David Young, there is tranquil weather coming up this weekend.

Though the weather is expected to be better, more than 58,000 Mid-Michiganders are without power.

The weather was so intense that the Detroit Metropolitan Airport was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened.

“We still encourage you to check your flight status with your airline before driving to DTW, especially if you have an early morning flight,” a tweet from the DTW Airport account said.