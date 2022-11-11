LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — J.W. Sexton High School has officially decided its new mascot name: say hello to the Sexton Scorpions.

The name change, supported by a $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund, goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The process to drop the Big Red name involved input from students, staff, alumni and the local community.

Students took their top four names to the Lansing Board of Education on Thursday evening and after weighing the potential names, the board unanimously chose Scorpions as the new name.

The logo will remain the block S, but the numeral two will be removed. Once a final design for the new logo is approved, it will be revealed at a student pep rally before winter break.

“We appreciate all the community and staff input, and we will all look forward to creating the mascot,” said Sexton Principal Dan Boggan III.