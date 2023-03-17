LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Shuffle, which is in the old Lansing City Market in Downtown Lansing, will be filled with green on Friday.

Between St. Patrick’s Day and the Michigan State basketball game, the energy will be high Friday.

Downtown’s new shuffle and social club sanctuary will have the MSU game on TV and green beer on tap for those looking to celebrate both occasions.

Courtney Prins, an event manager, said this is going to be a fun day and night.

”MSU fans can come out and enjoy the festivities and the game at the same time,” Prins said.

This is Lansing Shuffle’s first ever St. Patrick’s Day event, and Prins said that they will be having green beer available for purchase, along with other festive food offerings that will be served by five different restaurants in the building.

“It’s going to be a day of good food and good beer,” Prins said.

According to Prins, the space will be offering St. Patrick’s Day themed food items as well.

The vegan restaurant called Osteria will be doing a version of their pasta rosa with kale sauce to make it green.

Irie Smoke Shack is going a little more classic with corn beef, cabbage and potatoes. Lastly, Kin Thai has their mint tea boba, and they are also doing a food special.

Prins said this day is really about celebrating as a community, for MSU and St. Patrick’s Day, and Lansing Shuffle is a good place to do so, because the staff and community space available.

”I’m just excited to see the Lansing community come out and support our new business and all of these amazing restaurants. A lot of these chefs are not from around the area, so just showing them how supportive the Lansing community is,” Prins said.

The Lansing Shuffle is ready for Friday’s festivities, are you?