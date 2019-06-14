Lansing street closings set for weekend Michigan Pride Festival

The annual Michigan Pride Festival, Parade and Rally is set for tomorrow and that means there will be some traffic restrictions and street closings in Lansing.

To allow for the festival set up, Turner Street between Cesar Chavez and Dodge River Drive along with Clinton Street between the Center Street and Turner Street, will be closed from around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 through early Sunday, June 16th.



There will be lane closings while the parade set up and staging takes place. Grand Avenue between Shiawassee Street and Schoolcraft will be reduced to one northbound lane between 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM. The parade is scheduled to step off at 12:00 p.m.



Lane reductions between 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM include:

Grand Avenue between Washtenaw Street and Michigan Avenue;

Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street.



There will be streets restricted to local traffic only. Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Washington Square between Shiawassee Street and Michigan Avenue and Ionia Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue will be restricted.



Street closures between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM include:

Capitol Avenue between Ottawa Street and Allegan Street;

Michigan Avenue between Washington Square and Capitol Avenue.

Grand Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Saginaw Street;

Shiawassee Street between Washington Square and Cedar Street;

Ottawa Street between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue.



Access to local area businesses, will be maintained when possible. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.



This is the route the parade will take: Staging will be on Grand Avenue between Shiawassee Street and Schoolcraft Then the parade will march south on Grand Avenue to Ottawa Street, west on Ottawa Street to Capitol Avenue and south on Capitol Avenue to the designated parking area at the State Capitol.