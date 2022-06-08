LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing has sworn in its new fire chief.

After going through six different chiefs in a span of roughly five years, the city chose Brian Sturdivant to lead the department.

Wednesday morning, Sturdivant was sworn in at the Lansing City Hall.

It’s a position Sturdivant says he’s honored to have, and understands the challenges that lie ahead.

Sturdivant has a long history holding this position at other fire departments.

First starting in Arizona, then to California, Virginia, and finally back to the Mitten state in Battle Creek.

“I’m very, very, blessed to be in this position, so my positive energy is going to carry us through a lot of the work that we have to do,” Sturdivant said. “We need to galvanize the troops, we need to connect with the community, city hall, city stakeholders, it’s gonna be a lot of hard work but we’re gonna have a lot of fun doing it”

He spent some of his childhood in Lansing, so Sturdivant says returning as the fire chief is full circle, but he has a lot of work ahead of him.

A recent independent review on the fire department claims it’s not a cohesive and unified body, with racial issues, among other concerns. But he says he’s the man for the job to get the department back on track.

Sturdivant says he’s meeting with city officials, fire fighters, department officials, and others to get their perspectives on how to move the department forward.

He says in the next coming months, he’ll create a strategic plan for the fire department based on those conversations.