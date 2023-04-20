EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 19-year-old male from Lansing was arrested early Thursday morning when Michigan State Police troopers found him with a stolen firearm, officials said.

MSP says troopers tried to make a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. but the car drove away. Shortly after fleeing, the driver stopped.

During the stop, troopers found the teen driver to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The teen was arrested and lodged at the Eaton County Jail on multiple charges, including flee and elude, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, felony firearm, and for not having a driver’s license.