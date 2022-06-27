LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is going to ask taxpayers to support a $175 million plan for a new public safety building and for upgrades to local fire stations on Monday.

Schor will be joined by Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant, and other local leaders as they make the case for the multi-million dollar investment in the city’s public safety infrastructure.

Along with upgrade for the police and fire departments, the money could also help improve courts, jails, and training facilities.

Voters would need to approve the plan because it calls for a tax increase of 3.9 mills.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday.

