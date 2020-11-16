Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking through 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced today that on-street metered parking will be free until the new year beginning on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

On-street parking maximums will still be monitored and ticketed. Visitors should look at the signs near where they park for that area’s maximum allowed time.

“The City of Lansing will offer free on-street metered parking citywide to help encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local. Small businesses in Lansing are facing many on-going challenges due to COVID-19 and offering complimentary parking through the end of the year is one way that the City of Lansing can help support them. With the newest COVID-19 restrictions going into place for the next three weeks, free on-street parking will make it easier for curbside pickup at all of our local businesses,” said Mayor Schor.

All other parking infractions, outside of on-street metered parking, will continue to be enforced. More information can be found at www.lansingmi.gov/parking.