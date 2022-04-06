LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing is one of eight communities receiving funding to improve its downtown area.

The announcement comes from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), who have allocated a total of $160,000 in grants to go towards the eight areas.

Lansing’s $20,000 grant will go towards the Kringle Christmas Market, for market sheds, decorations and seasonal programming.

Vibrant downtown areas are critical to creating jobs, attracting new investments, and helping local businesses build a foundation for long-term success in Michigan. These grants will help communities in both peninsulas invest in their downtowns, developing unique places where people want to live, visit, work, and play. Small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy, and we must continue working together to help them thrive. Over the last couple of years, entrepreneurship has flourished in Michigan, with over 430,000 new businesses formed since January 2019. Together, we will continue investing in small businesses and helping towns and cities of all sizes build thriving downtowns.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Main Street Vibrancy Grant Program gives $20,000 grants to communities that need enhancement and economic revitalization.

Projects the grant program fund include pop-up shop programs, marketing campaigns, physical improvements, seasonal infrastructure, signage, art and other projects.

The eight communities that are receiving a chunk of change include:

Community Project Description Region Grand Haven DDA Outdoor dining space improvements: picnic tables, flower planting – pots and baskets, yard games and live music 4 Grosse Pointe DDA Replacement and enhancement to holiday decorations: replacing garland and lights; Programmable lights for clock arch 10 Downtown Lansing, Inc Kringle Christmas Market: Market sheds, decorations, and seasonal programming 7 Lapeer DDA Creative placemaking: Wall murals, street art/murals, welcome signs and games 6 Niles DDA Outdoor dining space improvements: security planters, sun/wind barrier, and solar-powered signage; Color-changing spotlights for trees throughout downtown 8 Otsego DDA Riverfront enhancements: benches, art panels, landscaping, outdoor games; Art Garden public art; Sidewalk café seating and decorations 4 Saline Main Street 109 Cultural Exchange Venue upgrades: gallery updates, black box theater, lighting, sound equipment, and seating 9 Sault Ste Marie DDA Wayfinding Project – Fabrication and Signage Installation 1 Courtesy of Governor Gretchen Whitmer