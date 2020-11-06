Lansing Township closes building to public due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the state of Michigan setting a record for COVID-19 cases yesterday, Lansing Township has decided to close their building to the public.

“Today Lansing Township has closed it’s building to all non-personnel in a effort to protect our staff, residents and business owners from the spread of COVID-19,” Lansing Township said. “Yesterday the State of Michigan announced a new record for COVID-19 infections.”

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase we must be proactive to ensure the health of our community is protected. This includes shielding our essential workers so that they continue to serve those who need them,” said Supervisor Dion’trae Hayes

All Township Departments will remain open during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Lansing Township is encouraging all residents and business owners to utilize the drop boxes as much as possible. Township staff will also be available by phone and email.