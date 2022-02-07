Lansing Township Police Dept. warns people of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Recently, the Lansing Township Police Department (LTPD) have noticed scam calls by individuals impersonating the police.

The department first became aware that another phone number’s caller-ID was being portrayed as “Lansing Township PD.”

The scam happened when a caller who was on the phone informed the person on the other line they had two warrants out for their arrest. They also tried to obtain a person’s personal and financial information.

LTPD says they will never contact you via phone and solicit you for money.

Authorities say if you receive this call to ignore it, and not provide personal, or financial information. They also suggest blocking the caller’s number.

Police also say if you are wary about the phone call, go to the Lansing Township Police Department with valid identification.