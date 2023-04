LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Township Police Department needs your help identifying the woman pictured below.

(Photo/Lansing Township Police Department Facebook page)

(Photo/Lansing Township Police Department Facebook page)

Police said that she is wanted in a retail fraud investigation in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding the woman is asked to call Sgt. Eric Lapham at (517) 485-1700.