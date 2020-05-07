Lansing Twp. police investigating homicide after welfare check

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police said the victim is 59-year-old Marcus Arnett and he had been living in a tent near a wooded area off Clippert Street.

Police said they were sent to check on a suspected homeless person not breathing just after 9 o’clock in the morning on Sunday. When officers arrived at the tent, which was about 100 yards off the road, they found Arnett.

He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Police said the initial investigation revealed he may have recently sustained injuries which caused his death. As a result, this incident is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call officer Matthew Birr. You can call him at 517-999-0328.