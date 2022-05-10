LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police need the public’s help in tracking down someone they say tried to steal a car on May 3.

According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Township Police Department, around 5:10 a.m., a man was captured on video trying to get into a car that was parked in a driveway of the 200 block of N. Deerfield Ave.

The man quickly moved on from the car after he realized it was locked, police say.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to call the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

The police department also encouraged people to not leave anything of value in their car overnight, and urged Concealed Pistol License holders to not leave firearms in their car overnight.

“If you see this person or anyone acting suspicious in your neighborhood, be sure to call 911 and be prepared to provide a description of the person in question,” the post concluded.