LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City’s Code Blue weather plan has been put into effect as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Both the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS) met with Andy Schor to discuss putting the plan into effect.
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
Those in need of housing can go to the locations listen below:
Monday – Friday
Day & Night
Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- Phone: 517-484-4414
Night Only
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 601 N Larch Street, Lansing 48910
- Phone: 517-485-0145
Saturday – Sunday
Day
Advent House
- 743 N Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- Phone: 517-485-4722
Night
The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 601 N Larch Street, Lansing 48910
- Phone: 517-485-0145
In the event of capacity issues at any shelter, Advent House will activate its facility and open as soon as possible to handle overflow.
Additionally, Advent House will assist with all cases involving families, seniors, and individuals with limited mobility.