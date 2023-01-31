LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City’s Code Blue weather plan has been put into effect as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division and the Department of Human Relations & Community Services (HRCS) met with Andy Schor to discuss putting the plan into effect.

The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.

Those in need of housing can go to the locations listen below:

Monday – Friday

Day & Night

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N Larch Street, Lansing 48912

Phone: 517-484-4414

Night Only

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street, Lansing 48910

Phone: 517-485-0145

Saturday – Sunday

Day

Advent House

743 N Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lansing 48915

Phone: 517-485-4722

Night

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street, Lansing 48910

Phone: 517-485-0145

In the event of capacity issues at any shelter, Advent House will activate its facility and open as soon as possible to handle overflow.

Additionally, Advent House will assist with all cases involving families, seniors, and individuals with limited mobility.