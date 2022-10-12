LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School is in lockdown mode.

The school said on Facebook it is conducting a ‘threat assement’ at the high school after students got a threat via “Air Drop” on iPhones.

The staff has moved into lockdown mode as the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigates, the school said on Facebook.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we take swift action to keep students and staff safe. We will update you via email with the status of the investigation,” WHS said on Facebook.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said they are on the scene.