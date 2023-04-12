LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s Department of Economic Development & Planning officially has a new director and deputy director.

Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday that Jordan Hankwitz will take over the Director position and that Nicholas Montry will work as Deputy Director.

“I am incredibly confident in this new leadership team for the department,” Schor said.

The two have backgrounds in working for the public sector.

Hankwitz previously worked as the Director of the Michigan Senate Business Office for eight years, while Montry worked as an Engineering Technician Supervisor for Lansing’s Public Service Department for the last five years.

Montry has already started the transition into his new position.

Hankwitz’s first day as director is April 17.

“The management skills that these two bring to the table will be incredible for the future of this important city department,” Schor concluded.

Hankwitz is a Michigan State Spartan, having gotten his bachelor’s degree and MBA from MSU.

Montry has a bachelor’s degree from Northwood University and an associate’s degree from Lansing Community College.