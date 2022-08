Courtesy of the MSP First District Twitter account

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing woman was arrested Thursday morning on a gun related charge.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, it all started when troopers with the Lansing Post stopped a car for a traffic violation on Thursday.

Further investigation showed that the driver, a 49-year-old Lansing woman, had a gun.

The unnamed woman was arrested and lodged for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.