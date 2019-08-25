Lansing woman celebrates 100th birthday

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — More than one hundred people gathered in Lansing to celebrate 100 years of life for Mother Lillie Talison.

She’s well known around the community for being a foster parent and opening an adult home care facility. Talison has worked with missions across the state and in Haiti.

Family and friends said they can’t even count the number of people mother Talison has helped and they all have their own special connection to her.

“I grew up singing in the church and she always encouraged me, you know, to keep singing like today, she wants me to sing a song, so she’s always been a great encourager,” said Cathy Morgan. “Where I thought I couldn’t do it, she knew that I could do it.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor signed a proclamation to make August 27, 2019 ‘Mother Lillie Talison Day’